Gov. DeWine touts ReadOhio initiative, new teaching methods at visit to Euclid school

EUCLID, Ohio — On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine visited the Early Learning Village in Euclid to talk about the ReadOhio initiative.

The school has implemented the “Science of Reading” into lessons. The method incorporates phonics, vocabulary and comprehension. The principal said it's been successful.

“We have almost 95% of our students who come to us in Kindergarten, based on the [Kindergarten Readiness Assessment] tests, they are not prepared for school, and we've been able to close that gap by the end of Kindergarten and with our first and second-grade students, so we’re seeing good things,” said Mary Thomas, principal of the Early Learning Village.

More than $150 million of Ohio's two-year budget has been allocated to implement the “Science of Reading” method in schools statewide.

