COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine has announced that $9.9 million will be given to 25 law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Ohio to help them “strategically combat violence in their communities,” according to a press release Friday afternoon.

This marks the fourth round of DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, which has totaled $19.5 million out of the $58 million overall to 69 law enforcement agencies across the state.

DeWine said it is his job as governor to ensure police departments have the proper resources to prevent crime in their jurisdictions.

“My job as governor is to make sure that tools and resources are available at the local level to help our local law enforcement officers combat the violence they face,” he said. “These grants provide a means for local law enforcement to protect their citizens from violent crimes through solid staffing levels and enhanced crime-fighting initiatives.”

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will receive just over $2 million to partner with the following cities to create the new Stark County Violent Crime Task Force:

Canton

Jackson Township

Alliance

Perry Township

Massillon

The Lorain Police Department will receive $48.8 thousand to launch a directed-patrol program to curb gang-related violence through saturation. The department will also use the money to create a program in partnership with Lorain Men of Courage to deter gang violence and foster youth mentoring.

The following Northeast Ohio departments will receive a portion of the funds as well:

Beachwood Police Department: $559,073

Erie County Victim Assistance Program: $466,038

Jackson Township Police Department: $35,846

Kent Police Department: $376,030

Mentor Police Department: $186,000

Sandusky Police Department: $232,380

Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office: $366,799

The first round of grants being awarded began on April 25, and have continued each month since then.

