Government revokes visas for 3 Kent State University international scholars, KSU says

Three Kent State University students and post-graduates had their visas revoked by federal authorities, the university announced on Friday.

One current international student and two recent graduates with Optional Practical Training post-graduate work permits were impacted at the university, Kent State said.

The university said it was not given advanced notice or a reason why the scholars' visas were revoked, but it is working to connect with the individuals to ensure they are aware of the change in their status.

"Kent State values its international students. They are a part of our community. They are Golden Flashes," Kent State said in a statement. "We celebrate them at events throughout the academic year, and especially at Commencement. We are deeply committed to working with our current student to devise degree completion options, and with our recent graduates to assist with their situations. Our dedicated professors and academic leaders are devoted to this work, and we thank them for making the best of unprecedented circumstances."

The university said colleagues at several other universities in Ohio are experiencing the same thing.

In Cincinnati, WCPO 9 reported that multiple University of Cincinnati international students had their visas revoked this week.

UC said it also received no prior warning or reasoning by authorities.

