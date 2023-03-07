Graffiti vandal hits Richmond Heights a dozen times since end of summer

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Richmond Heights police are hoping the public can help identify a graffiti vandal.

According to police, one person was caught on camera in the act of spray painting the side of a building in broad daylight. Police said they believe he’s been spotted on surveillance video at night too. Since the end of summer, the vandal has hit at least a dozen times in Richmond Heights.

“He’s created a massive amount of mischief here in the city and a lot of damage,” said Richmond Heights Police Lt. Denise DeBiase.

The illegal work being spray painted on buildings, garages and even inside apartment buildings. Police said the tagging has happened at Loganberry Apartments, but the vast majority has happened down the street at Dorcehester Village Apartments.

“It’s not something you want to see in an environment that you’re living in and that you pay for, but I haven’t seen anything super offensive, but it does sometimes scare me a little bit. I think it’s just harmless kids,” said Kaylie Hasson, Dorchester Village resident.

Police said kids may be involved, but it’s not a game. It’s vandalism, and it’s a crime. DeBiase said police believe some of the tagging is the work of neighborhood gangs.

“They may not be gangs in the traditional gang— going out and committing lots of heinous crimes and stuff like that— but they are committing some kind of crime, this is property damage crimes,” DeBiase added.

Police believe more than one person is involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Heights Police Department.

