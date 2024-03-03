Watch Now
Grand jury indicts 65-year-old man for Old Brooklyn shooting that injured 10-year-old

Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 10:42:06-05

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a 65-year-old man who was arrested on Feb. 19 after a 10-year-old was hurt in a shooting at a home in Old Brooklyn.

According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, the man is charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Court records state that the man was a "parent, guardian, custodian, person having custody or control, or person in loco parentis of a child" and had a "firearm on or about his person" when the child was shot. The indictment states that the man "did recklessly cause serious physical harm" to the 10-year-old.

Police haven't released specifics regarding how the child was shot.

The man has an arraignment scheduled on Mar. 20.

After the shooting happened, community residents called for the end of gun violence in their neighborhood. You can watch more in the player below:

'Something has to stop' — 10-year-old shot in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood; neighbors raise concern

RELATED: 10-year-old shot in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood; neighbors raise concern

