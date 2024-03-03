Grand jury indicts 65-year-old man for Old Brooklyn shooting that injured 10-year-old

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a 65-year-old man who was arrested on Feb. 19 after a 10-year-old was hurt in a shooting at a home in Old Brooklyn.

According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, the man is charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Court records state that the man was a "parent, guardian, custodian, person having custody or control, or person in loco parentis of a child" and had a "firearm on or about his person" when the child was shot. The indictment states that the man "did recklessly cause serious physical harm" to the 10-year-old.

Police haven't released specifics regarding how the child was shot.

The man has an arraignment scheduled on Mar. 20.

