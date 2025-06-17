Grand jury indicts woman accused of fatally shooting another woman in Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a 23-year-old woman accused of killing another woman in the Cleveland Metroparks earlier this month.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the suspect, Lavia Paul, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharging firearms in connection with the death of 25-year-old Kiara Jackson. All five charges carry gun specifications.

Paul is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond. Court records show Paul was on probation at the time of the shooting after pleading guilty to child endangerment in January.

A future court date hasn't been set.

What happened

In the early morning hours of June 11, Cleveland Metroparks Police responded to Mill Creek Falls for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Jackson, down from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metroparks Police said the investigation indicated that Jackson was with a group of people who gathered at the park just before the shooting.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Paul's vehicle was spotted as it left the scene, and license plate readers tracked her movements. Paul turned herself in to police later in the evening and was charged with murder in Cleveland Municipal Court, where she pleaded not guilty to an initial murder charge.

Jackson was described as a mother who got along with everyone:

