Grandfather in 'Mike Myers' mask with plastic knife terrifies Westlake woman, arrested for menacing

Westlake Police arrested a 66-year-old North Olmsted man Tuesday after he approached a woman in a car while wearing a “Michael Myers” mask and holding a plastic toy knife, causing the woman to frantically call 911 and report that she was threatened.

Police received the 911 call at about 7 p.m. The woman reported that a man in a “Jason” mask came up to her while she was in her car at the plaza at King James Parkway and Center Ridge Road, according to the Westlake Police report.

She said he threatened her with a knife and said something to the effect of “Let’s go” before leaving and hiding behind other vehicles and bushes, the report states. She told police a small boy was also with him.

A witness told police they saw the man approach the car and yell at the woman through her window as she was putting on her seatbelt.

Officers found the man and the child near Center Ridge Road and Dover Center Road, still wearing the mask, which turned out to be a “Michael Myers” mask from the “Halloween” horror movie franchise. Officers also found a toy handgun in his pocket, and he admitted he had a plastic toy knife on him, the report states.

“Evidently the 66yo was taking care of his 6yo grandson when he decided to play a 'game' with the child,” the report states. “The child was at the back, passenger window when the unfortunate game was played. Neither the victim, who called 911 immediately, nor the officers, found the game entertaining.”

The man was taken to Westlake Jail and charged with aggravated menacing, police said. The boy was taken to his parents, who live in the area.