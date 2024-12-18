Grandmother killed in hit-and-run crash after Northfield Center Twp. Christmas concert

NORTHFIELD CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Investigators are looking for a driver from a hit-and-run crash that killed a grandmother leaving a children’s Christmas concert in Northfield Center Township.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to Olde 8 Road for reports of an 84-year-old woman hit by a car near St. Barnabas Parish and School.

Surveillance cameras captured images of what investigators said was a blue, older model Ford Explorer leaving the scene.

While the Macedonia Fire Department was en route, several good Samaritans tried to provide first aid.

“We had a nurse on scene and we had a retired veteran. They put in place a tourniquet because there was some bleeding that was going on,” said Macedonia Assistant Fire Chief Paul Celinski.

The woman died from her injuries after medics transported her to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

“It’s my first holiday without my mom and now hearing a story like this - somebody just lost a loved one a week before Christmas - I don’t wish that on anybody,” said neighbor David Boehm.

Investigators said the woman killed Tuesday appeared to have been walking to her car from St. Barnabas Parish and School across the street. The school confirmed she was a grandmother attending her grandchild’s annual Christmas concert.

St. Barnabas Parish Pastor Fr. James Kulway and School Principal Brad Seislove provided the following statement Wednesday:

“The St. Barnabas community is heartbroken by the tragic incident that occurred last evening, claiming the life of a beloved grandmother of one of our students. She was struck by a car while crossing the street near the parish after attending the school Christmas concert.





We ask for your prayers for the entire family during this profoundly difficult time. May the God of all Goodness bring them comfort and peace in the face of such sorrow.”

Some neighbors told News 5 they worry about speeding drivers on the 40 mph street. The school zone in front of St. Barnabas restricts speed during school hours but not during events.

Boehm said the road is extremely dark at night and recalled many “close calls” in the four years he’s lived there.

“I walk to CVS, I walk to Crossroads up the street and you’ve just got to be so careful. I’ve watched so many people on their phones or just not paying attention,” he said.

Medics encourage drivers and pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings on the busy street.

An image capture by surveillance cameras of a vehicle suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

“The best thing is if you see a group of people or a large assembly of cars on the side of the road, you need to slow down and use caution,” said Celinski.

Neighbors are hoping the responsible driver comes forward and is held accountable.

“If you are the person and if they have not caught the person, just come forward. Let the people at least get some peace of mind of what happened to their loved one,” Boehm said.

Investigators are asking anyone to reach out who recognizes the suspect vehicle or has any relevant information about the case. You can call 330-643-2181 and ask for Deputy Bertman or send an email.