Grassroots efforts, community partnerships aim to improve access to Monkeypox vaccine

CLEVELAND — After grassroots campaigns to improve access to monkeypox information, treatment and vaccinations, efforts to stop the spread of the virus are growing.

According to the CDC, there are more than 15,433 cases of monkeypox across the country. Ohio is reporting 133 cases, including 41 in the city of Cleveland.

“As a health department, we've started vaccinating at a lot of community events and more are scheduled to come up. We've also started vaccinating at our site here at the health department in Parma. And then we're also collaborating with the Cleveland Department of Health and increasing vaccination efforts around the town,” said Dr. Prakash Ganesh, the medical director at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

SIGNS & SYMPTOMS

Monkeypox symptoms can appear 5-21 days after exposure.

Early symptoms may include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Cough or sore throat

A rash and/or lesions may develop, often beginning on the face and spreading to other parts of the body including the hands, feet, eyes, mouth and/or genitals.

Symptoms may take 1-2 weeks to appear after infection and can last 2-4 weeks.

Skin lesions typically begin to develop all at once and may appear anywhere on the body. They can change from being flat to becoming bumps and then blisters before scabbing over and resolving.

No U.S. cases have been reported to be fatal.

TRANSMISSION

The CDC says monkeypox is not as easily transmissible as other viruses, namely COVID-19. It can be passed through direct contact with infectious sores or body fluids or by touching objects, fabrics —such as towels and bedding — and surfaces used by someone with monkeypox.

Anyone can be infected by and spread monkeypox, but recent cases have predominantly affected men who have sex with other men.

The outbreak within the LGBTQ+ community has prompted grassroots efforts to stop the spread of the virus. The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland began fielding questions and connecting people to resources at the onset of the disease in Cleveland.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY & AVAILABILITY

Ohio is offering the monkeypox vaccine to individuals based on risk. It is currently administering to people in Tiers 1-3 on this list:

Tier 1: People at high risk of occupational exposure, such as lab personnel who are processing specimens; Individuals identified as close contacts or who have been directly exposed

Tier 2: People who have attended events or been to places where Monkeypox is known to have been transmitted

Tier 3: Those at high risk for Monkeypox or are likely to have been recently exposed; Individuals who have, or are likely to have, prolonged intimate contact which puts them at high risk for exposure

Tier 4: Nationally or locally identified groups at high risk for exposure based on epidemiological evidence

The LGBT Center is now partnering with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) and the City of Cleveland’s Public Health Department to offer pop-up vaccine clinics.

Walk-in availability for the vaccine will be available at the LGBT Center Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at its facility at 6705 Detroit Ave. in Cleveland.

CCBH offers vaccinations by appointment on Tuesdays and Fridays at 5550 Venture Drive in Parma.

You can register by clicking on this link .

The Central Wellness Outreach Center is offering walk-in availability at 2323 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Appointments are recommended to guarantee availability. You can schedule an appointment by calling 216-350-1000.

