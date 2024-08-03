Grassroots group of athletes hosts inaugural Women's World Decathlon

GENEVA, Ohio — As male athletes compete in the Olympic decathlon in Paris, women are still barred from the competition. A grassroots group of female athletes took matters into their own hands, creating the inaugural women's world decathlon championships.

The competition began Saturday, Aug. 3, in Geneva and runs through Sunday, Aug. 4. Thirty athletes from around the world will compete in 10 track and field events over two days of competition at Spire Stadium. It is completely free to watch, and tickets are not required.

"On day one, the decathlon has five events it starts with a hundred dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, and you end the day with a 400-meter run. Then you sleep and come back on day two and do the 100-meter hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin, and you end with a 1500-meter run, which is just shy of a mile," said organizer Lauren Kuntz.

News 5 Lauren Kuntz of Pittsburgh is competing in an ultra decathlon in Geneva, August 3-4.

Kuntz is a decathlon athlete from Pittsburgh. A title that is rare for a woman in the United States and even around the world.

"The French are leading the way in women's decathlon. They had the first-ever national championship just three weekends ago," said Kuntz.

Maria Sartin is in Northeast Ohio from New Zealand for the women's decathlon, "currently, I am the only woman in New Zealand who has done a women's decathlon because New Zealand has not given the opportunity to women so I'm grateful to be based in the states and compete in my first decathlon last year at the USA championships," said Sartin.

News 5 Maria Sartin is competing in Geneva August 3-4 all the way from New Zealand. Sartin currently runs collegiate track in the states.

The Aug. 3-4 competition is primarily funded by Oiselle, a women's apparel company. Local women-owned businesses like sports-based coffee shop State Champs are also championing the event.

"This is a completely grassroots movement. We are athlete lead, athlete-organized. We have amazing sponsors that are helping us do this, but we are not recognized by world athletics or USA track and field as a legitimate event yet," said Kuntz.

The women are competing for more than a title; Kuntz said it's a call to action, "to be a part of really making history and pushing for that last inequality in track and field to be fixed is something that I never thought I'd be a part of."

"The women's decathlon really shows that women can push their limits just like men can," said Sartin.

For more event details visit the eventwebsite here.