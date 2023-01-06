Great Lakes Science Center offers free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CLEVELAND — Enjoy free general admission at the Great Lakes Science Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the science center.

For the first time in three years, the science center is bringing the popular tradition back to celebrate MLK Day with special programming such as Seeing Sound, Bubblemani, hands-on science cart activities and an open-forum discussion with employees from NASA.

Adult and youth tickets for the Cleveland Clinic DOME Theater will be discounted to $5 for the day.

Parking is also discounted to a rate of $9 for the day.

The Great Lakes Science Center is located at 601 Erieside Ave. Cleveland, OH 44114.

