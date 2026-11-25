CLEVELAND — For many families across Northeast Ohio, putting food on the table this Thanksgiving comes with added challenges as grocery prices and other household expenses continue to rise.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is working to make sure families have access to the food and resources they need heading into the holiday.

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of the year for food banks. On Wednesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb joined his mother at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, spending time helping customers and recognizing the organization’s work to support families.

“We have so many families across Cleveland who are food insecure, and but for the grace of God, they wouldn’t have a healthy meal this Thanksgiving,” Bibb said. “So I’m just honored to be here to celebrate the food bank, to give back to Cleveland’s families, and connect them to the services and supports they need this holiday season.”

Greater Cleveland Food Bank President and CEO Kristin Warzocha says the organization’s holiday efforts go beyond providing groceries. The goal is to help families enjoy a Thanksgiving meal and share that experience with loved ones.

Warzocha says the food bank typically distributes more than one million pounds of food during November through its 1,000 partner programs. The organization also works to ensure families have the ingredients and supplies needed for a Thanksgiving meal.

Thanks to donor support, the food bank was able to purchase nearly 13,000 turkeys this year to help families celebrate Thanksgiving.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but some of its partner agencies will remain open.

Residents looking for food assistance can use the Food Finder tool on the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's website to locate resources based on their zip codes.