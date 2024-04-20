Watch Now
Greater Cleveland Foodbank invites you to help families with food insecurity

Market at the Foodbank is on Sunday, April 21, at 6 p.m.
Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 12:37:28-04

Hunger and food insecurity are issues a lot of families in Greater Cleveland are facing. The Greater Cleveland Foodbank says the need it sees in the community is continuous.

Market at The Foodbank is the signature fundraiser for the foodbank every year. Every dollar donated can provide up to three healthy meals.

As a guest, you will have the opportunity to sample dishes served up by restaurant partners and bid on a wide assortment of auction items.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Partner Distribution Hub on Coit Road.

