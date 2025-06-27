Greater Cleveland RTA project could remove some West 25th Street parking

OHIO CITY, Ohio — A Greater Cleveland RTA project could remove some parking along West 25th Street in Ohio City.

It's part of the 25Connects project, which would bring improvements to the MetroHealth Line. ADA and curb adjustments are a part of the project too. On-street parking between Lorain and Franklin avenues would be replaced with bus lanes.

"It is one of the most congested areas in the city for pedestrians, cars, buses, bikes," Clevelanders for Public Transportation Member Emily Harper said. "Anything the city can do to alleviate traffic would be a great thing."

Harper said 24 bus routes drive through the area every day. Eliminating the issue of waiting for vehicles to park or vacate parking spots will result in a faster public transportation system.

"If you increase the reliability, the frequency, and the speed in which the buses can move through traffic," she said. "You're going to create a more attractive transit system for people to actually use."

Not everyone is on board.

Koula Lazar is the owner of Something Different Gallery, which sits along West 25th Street. She has been at this location for 25 years and relocated her business to the area for one specific reason.

"We love it because it gets very, very busy here," she said.

Lazar said she didn't see the same congestion issues Harper mentioned. She believes removing 70 parking spots along West 25th Street will hurt her and other businesses.

"They can't get rid of it," she said. "Parking is important. People like to park on the street. Run in and get what they need. We're all going to suffer. We are all going to slow down on our business."

One of Lazar's fellow business owners, located up the street, sees things differently.

Tabletop Co-owner Brady Risner has been on the street for about 10 years and moved to the area for the foot traffic, too. He believes removing some parking spots won't make or break the business district.

"If we lose a couple of parking spots, is it going to make a huge difference for parking?" he said. "Not really. If we added a couple of parking spots, would it make a huge difference? Probably not either, so how about we invest in some things that might change the culture."

GCRTA denied News 5's request for an interview. In an email, a spokesperson confirmed that GCRTA is considering community feedback as it continues the design process and will consider traffic calming and pedestrian safety measures in the final design.

According to the GCRTA's website, construction on the project is expected to begin in 2027.