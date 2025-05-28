Gregory Moore, suspect in Aliza Sherman case, set to appear in court Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The man accused of killing Cleveland Clinic nurse Aliza Sherman more than a decade ago will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. at Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Gregory Moore faces one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping in the killing of Sherman.

News 5 is also just learning that Moore’s attorney is trying to get him out of jail on bond before the case goes to trial.

His attorney filed a motion Tuesday arguing Moore has “every intention of facing the accusations against him, for which he maintains his innocence.”

He also says Moore was in Texas to be with his dying father, who has since passed away, and he argues it has never been a concern that his client is a flight risk.

Moore returned to Ohio last week.

