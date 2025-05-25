Suspect in Aliza Sherman killing returned to Northeast Ohio

The suspect in the death of Cleveland Clinic nurse Aliza Sherman is back in Northeast Ohio.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies extradited Gregory Moore, 51, from Williamson County, TX, to Northeast Ohio, where he was booked into the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center, according to Cuyahoga County.

Moore, Sherman’s former divorce attorney, was identified as a suspect in her death and arrested at a relative’s home near Austin, Texas, on May 2. Moore was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury and was being held in Williamson County Jail.

He waived a formal extradition hearing on May 14.

With the 51-year-old Sagamore Hills resident back in Northeast Ohio, he will now face one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder, and two counts of kidnapping in a Cuyahoga County court.

A mystery for over a decade

Sherman, a mother of four, was killed in the middle of the day in Downtown Cleveland on March 24, 2013, near Moore's office.

According to the secret indictment, which was made public after Moore's arrest, he allegedly lured Sherman to where he worked, saying that he needed to meet with her, but didn't intend to meet with her at all.

The indictment states this was part of a plan that was hatched months earlier to kidnap her to avoid having her try her divorce case in court.

As Sherman waited for someone to unlock the doors at Moore's office building, "an individual who was either Moore or an unknown co-conspirator" approached Sherman on East 12th Street, circled behind her, chased her, and then stabbed her more than 10 times, the indictment said.

Moore also allegedly disconnected his phone from the cell network for three hours around the time of Sherman's death to avoid creating cell tower location evidence. He later turned his phone back on and made several calls to Sherman's phone to cover his tracks, according to the indictment. He got a new phone a few days after her death.

How new technology helped investigators

Attorney General Dave Yost said his office was called in 2021 to help Cleveland solve Aliza Sherman's cold case. BCI's cold case unit has extra tools, technology, and the bandwidth to help bring a fresh set of eyes to the case and new insights.

"Most frequently, the game changer is something new in the way of technology or something that a local police department simply doesn't have available to it because of scale or something that's recently developed," Yost said. When it came to this case, Yost said new technology and fresh eyes helped unlock this mystery.

"The analytics on the digital fingerprints, so to speak, from the electronic devices and a number of transmissions, gave us the keys," Yost said.

Yost said that anytime a person uses their cell phone, it leaves a fingerprint. Anytime a cell phone connects to the nearest WiFi, there is a record that can help police with their investigations.

According to Yost, more in-depth information will be released at trial.