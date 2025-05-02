Attorney for Aliza Sherman indicted on murder charges for her death

Twelve years after Cleveland Clinic nurse Aliza Sherman, 53, was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight, the attorney representing her in her divorce case has been indicted for her death.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, 51-year-old Gregory Moore is charged with one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Moore earlier this afternoon in Austin, Texas.

“The Sherman family has waited over a decade for answers regarding their mother’s homicide," said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. "Through the tenacious work of multiple law enforcement agencies, evidence was accumulated that paints the unmistakable picture that Gregory Moore orchestrated and participated in the brutal murder of Aliza Sherman."

Sherman, a 53-year-old mother of four, was killed in the middle of the day in Downtown Cleveland on March 24, 2013. She was stabbed 11 times in broad daylight while on her way to her divorce attorney’s office behind the Galleria on East 9th Street.

Despite the homicide being captured on surveillance camera, a suspect in the case was never announced — until today.

The indictment sheds new light on what happened between Sherman and Moore on the afternoon she was killed. Text messages in the indictment detail the moments leading up to Moore being attacked.

“The successful conclusion of this case highlights the coordinated efforts between the FBI, local law enforcement, and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office and serves as an important reminder of our commitment to the relentless pursuit of justice for victims and their families,” said Cleveland Office of the FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen.



In 2021, Cleveland Police requested the assistance of Ohio BCI to help with the case.

“Since receiving the request in June of 2021 to lead the Aliza Sherman cold case investigation, BCI’s agents have spent thousands of hours applying advanced technology and implementing investigative techniques to help solve this homicide,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “BCI is grateful for the family’s trust, patience, and confidence in our investigation that led to today’s indictment and arrest.”

In 2023, Sherman's daughter, Jennifer, spoke to News 5 Anchor Rob Powers about her mother's death and finding her voice with a podcast.

