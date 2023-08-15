10 years after mother's murder, Aliza Sherman's daughter finds her voice with new podcast

CLEVELAND — If you've been in Northeast Ohio long enough, you probably know how Aliza Sherman died. The Beachwood mother was stabbed 11 times on her way to the courthouse to meet her divorce attorney just days before the trial was set to begin. Ten years later, no arrests have been made in the case. Now Sherman's daughter is using her own voice to tell people how her mother lived.

It's no secret Americans are fascinated by true crime. There are few cases with as much mystery and intrigue as the 2013 murder of Aliza Sherman.

"It's been 10 years since my mom was killed," Jennifer Sherman told News 5 Anchor Rob Powers. "And I think it's taken me this long to truly find my own voice."

Aliza's daughter is bringing her mom's life into the light with a podcast, "Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years." The podcast may draw you in with a murder mystery, but Cleveland journalist and co-host Sara Shookman said it'll hook you with Aliza's story.

"Maybe those people initially don't care who Aliza was as a victim. But we're not giving them that option," she said. "If you could just layer the stories and anecdotes on top of each other, they have created the shape of this person. I feel like I know her even though I didn't get to know her." Shookman met Jennifer Sherman while reporting on her mother's murder 10 years ago. They stayed in touch, developing a bond neither could have predicted when Shookman's father died of cancer two years after Aliza was killed.

"We were around that same age and that same place of life where we were trying to figure out marriage without a parent. Having children, starting our own families, what the definition of family really is. And that grief bonded us," Shookman told Powers. Now the women are working together with Cleveland Jewish News to share Aliza's story with a broader audience.

"Violence is not a topic that people like to talk about," Sherman said. "It's disturbing; it's painful, it's uncomfortable. But if we don't talk about it, then nothing will change." It hasn't been an easy journey for her. She told Powers her strength comes from her mother.

"She, my entire life, since I was a little girl, advocated for me to be strong and independent and speak up, and she made me believe I can do anything," she said. While there is hope this podcast could bring in a tip that will crack the case, that's not the only reason this team got on board.

"I think our first goal is justice for Aliza," Shookman said. "I think our second goal is to raise awareness.

"I hope that people walk away a little bit more compassionate and a little bit more willing to look out for one another," Sherman added. "For me, the story doesn't end here. If anything, to me, I actually feel like this is just the beginning of my story."

All episodes of the podcast are available now. Shookman said that based on her conversations with investigators working the case, she has a good feeling they're onto something. As for Jennifer, she plans to put all her energy into supporting a fund in her mother's name, raising money for those who have experienced violence.

