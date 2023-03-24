Vigil marks 10 years since Aliza Sherman's death

It's been 10 years since a 53-year-old mother of four from Beachwood was stabbed to death in the middle of the day in downtown Cleveland.

On Friday afternoon, a vigil was held to remember Aliza Sherman.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Cleveland Police said they are still actively investigating this case. Her killer has not been caught.

Jennifer, Aliza's daughter, started a fund with the Cleveland Clinic to raise money in her honor. Before her death, Sherman was a fertility nurse with the hospital system.

To donate, click here.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Sherman's case.

