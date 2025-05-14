Suspect in Aliza Sherman murder case set to appear in court Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The suspect in the murder of Cleveland Clinic nurse Aliza Sherman will be in court for the first time Wednesday for an extradition hearing.

Sherman’s former divorce attorney, Gregory Moore, was arrested near Austin, Texas, on May 2.

Attorney for Aliza Sherman indicted on murder charges for her death

RELATED: Attorney for Aliza Sherman indicted on murder charges for her death

He was indicted on charges of murder, conspiracy and kidnapping by a Cuyahoga County grand jury and is being held in jail without bond.

Moore is set to face a judge in Williamson County, Texas, at 1:30 p.m.

We will learn whether Moore will fight to stay in Texas or return to Ohio for the case.

A Cuyahoga County Prosecutor will be inside the Texas courtroom.

Stay with News 5 for the latest developing details.