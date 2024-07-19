Grieving families find community and support through Elephant Run 5K

WOOSTER, Ohio — Ten years ago, Keli and Dustin Taylor went through the unimaginable: the loss of a child.

Baby Steven died shortly after Keli gave birth at 22 weeks.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't wonder about him," Keli Taylor said.

The Taylor family thought they were alone in their grief until they connected with Forget Me Not Baskets.

The Wooster organization creates thousands of care packages for grieving families like the Taylors. Each box is shipped to hospitals across Northeast Ohio.

"We just want to provide them with acknowledgment," Sara Ringle, Forget Me Not's founder, said. "You had a baby, and you have the right to grieve that loss. Whether you are eight days pregnant or eight months pregnant, a loss is a loss to us."

The organization's outreach goes beyond baskets. The group has organized grief support and an annual 5K run/walk.

Forget Me Not is preparing for that 5K right now. Over 1,100 runners from across nine different states are expected this year. Ringle said it is so much more than a race.

"We also wanted it to be a day of remembrance for families," Ringle said. "Families have the option to personalize their shirts with their child's name. We also have signs along the race, so people can know who they are running in remembrance of."

All of this forms a tight-knit community of families who have been through the same loss.

The Taylors can attest to that. The couple said they've connected with several other families since the race started in 2017. The number of friends and family who run alongside them increases each year.

The race has become even more personal for the family. A portion of the race has been named in Steven's honor. It reminds the Taylors they are not alone and that Steven's short life mattered.

"One of my biggest fears after losing him was that I didn't want people to forget about him," Taylor said. "So, this helps bring us all together."

The Elephant Run 5K is on Saturday, July 27. The first race begins at 8 a.m. at Wayne College. For more details, CLICK HERE.

