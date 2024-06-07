Group begins checking in with victims and witnesses of the street party shooting in Akron

AKRON — An Akron neighborhood is still working to heal after more than two dozen people were shot, and one was killed at a party this past weekend.

Number of people wounded by gunfire at Akron street party shooting is now 27, including 1 fatality

On Friday, a group went door to door asking people how they were doing and if they needed any support.

Organized by former Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Weems, pastors, victim assistance, Akron Police Officers, and other city leaders canvassed the neighborhood.

Akron pastors rallying together following deadly street party

The group had 30 ring doorbell cameras to give out that came with a free one-year subscription.

Mosley-Weems said she grew up in this neighborhood. Her neighbors don't understand how the violence has affected them until they start talking.

"I had one of the young ladies who was affected by it. She watched her friends get shot, and today was the very first day she was able to express her feelings to someone from victims assistance, and she didn't realize just how much it affected her until she spoke to them," said Mosley-Weems.

Vigil held for victims on Akron party shooting

​Mosley-Weems' own ring doorbell footage is assisting Akron Police in its effort to find whoever is responsible for the shooting.

In May, News 5 reported on the City of Akron's effort to supply ring doorbells to homeowners. Applications opened on May 1, and the city said it received 7,536 applications for the 3,000 cameras before closing the application process on May 2.

The city said to date, its given out about 60% of the cameras at Ward Meetings and during scheduled hours at the Office of the Clerk of Council.

On Friday, News 5 asked the city if it had seen a spike in camera requests after Sunday's violence.

The city said: "We have consistently received inquiries about the cameras since the application period opened but cannot substantiate a big spike in the requests since last week’s tragedy."

On June 8, The City of Akron, alongside the East Akron Development Corporation, will host a gathering at 550 S. Arlington St. The city said there will be free food, fellowship, and facilitated group conversations as we create space for our community to share their thoughts, feelings, and ideas in the wake of this tragedy.

On June 18, Councilman-at-Large Eric Garrett will be passing out 50-ring doorbell cameras to families, first come, first served.

Garrett is inviting folks to the Arlington Church of God at 539 S. Arlington St. in Akron from 6-8 p.m. to get a ring camera and join in on a community meeting and discussion.

Mosley-Weems said these cameras are a great security tool but not a fix-all. She hopes the community keeps talking and the Akron Police Department and city leaders keep hitting the streets.

"I had Sgt. Mike Murphy, I just saw him walking up the street yesterday by himself and he just said he felt it was necessary that he do that. And I think that's what people want, and they need, is to see our officers in the community for sure," said Mosley-Weems.

Akron Police Officers did join the group door to door on Friday, "just reminding residents that we're here. That they are there for them, and we have a list of, you know, different resources," said Captain Michael Miller, Akron Police Department.

Current Ward 5 City Councilman Johnnie Hannah was also in the neighborhood Friday.

"I'd like to send my condolences out to the deceased young man's family," said Hannah.

Hannah continued, "People are not talking. They're not coming out talking because, number one we are still in the healing process. People are fearful at this time."

The Akron Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing, and we have encouraged anyone with information to come forward and share that in order to help us bring someone to justice for this terrible tragedy. We have been getting tips and calls, and we continue to follow up on every lead.