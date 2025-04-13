Group of Cuyahoga Falls residents sue the city

A group of residents in Cuyahoga Falls is suing the city because of a new mandatory installation of new smart electric and water meters.

The lawsuit was filed in Summit County Common Pleas Court and alleged the smart meters present health risks and potential privacy violations.

It stated that some people have asked city officials if they could opt out, but officials said no options were available.

Some residents are upset and believe they have been coerced into allowing the smart meters to be installed so their utilities would not be shut off.

News 5 will continue to follow this story and give updates when the city responds to the lawsuit.