Groups gather for memorial for Tamir Rice, Jun Wang, both killed by police

CLEVELAND — Community members came together to recognize the lives of Tamir Rice and Jun Wang.

Both Rice and Wang were killed by police officers in Cuyahoga County.

Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland officer in 2014, he was 12 years old.

Wang was shot and killed by North Royalton police in 2016, he was 45.

The Tamir Rice Foundation and the Jun Wang Justice Committee held a memorial press conference Monday at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center to demand justice for both families.

“In order for justice to be had in all the various municipalities where there have been these egregious miscarriages of justice, we need a centralized authority to investigate and to prosecute and that is supposed to be housed right here and that is our call today,” said activist Josiah Quarles at Monday night's memorial.