Guess the ship, win a prize! Cleveland gems in prize pack for Port Cleveland contest.

CLEVELAND — How would you like to score some free tickets to see the Guardians this season? Or a staycation in Downtown Cleveland, with a free room at the Hilton? Those are just a couple of the prizes on the table as Port Cleveland looks to kick off the 2025 commercial shipping season.

The Port is running a contest this week. All you need to do is guess the date and time for the arrival of the first transatlantic ship to sail into Cleveland’s harbor. Whoever gets closest wins a grand prize package. There are some of the perks included:



Guardians Tickets

Monsters Tickets

Lady Caroline Gift Card

Great Lakes Science Center Prize Pack

Lago East Bank Prize Pack

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Prize Pack

Overnight stay at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown

If you want to enter, you just need to email firstship@portofcleveland.com with your guess. The deadline to enter is Friday, March 14 at 4:59 p.m. But don’t wait until the last minute! If there’s a tie, the person who emailed their winning guess first will win the big prize.