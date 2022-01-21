Guns, drugs and cash found during Lorain narcotics sting; 2 people in police custody

LORAIN, Ohio — A joint narcotics sting conducted by local and federal authorities in Lorain resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of various suspected drugs, guns and cash.

According to the Lorain Police Department, members of the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit, Elyria Police Narcotics Unit, Lorain Police Detective Bureau, Lorain Police SWAT Team, U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI executed two search warrants on the city's west side Friday morning.

The warrants were served at a home in the 1300 block of West 21st Street and at another home in the 900 block of West 14th Street.

Authorities recovered about 15 grams of crack cocaine, around a pound of marijuana, suspected xanax and oxycontin pills, two handguns, two rifles and more than $61,000 in cash.

Lorain Police Department

The investigation started after authorities said they received tips from the community regarding suspicious activity in the area.

The person who resides at the home on West 21st Street was arrested on drug and weapons charges, authorities said. The other individual was arrested on drug charges.

The Lorain Police Department encourages residents to report drug activity by calling 440-204-2108. Tips can be anonymous.

