Habitat for Humanity's Critical Home Repair Program transforms Cleveland neighborhoods

CLEVELAND — Habitat for Humanity is known for its efforts in providing homes for those in need, but it is now making significant strides in revitalizing neighborhoods across Cleveland with its Critical Home Repair Program.

Many individuals require assistance in making their current residences safe and livable.

Since its launch earlier this year, the program has successfully repaired seven homes, with a target of at least 50. The objective extends beyond immediate repairs.

"It helps people be able to stay in their homes their whole lives or to be able to turn around and sell that home to somebody to sell that home one day and move up in life in some way or another," Jon Litten, CEO and president of the Greater Cleveland Habitat For Humanity, said.

The approach involves canvassing neighborhoods and distributing flyers to gauge interest in the program.

The results have been promising, with transformed neighborhoods experiencing a decline in crime rates and an increase in property values.

"We're building up the neighborhoods, and this is giving us the opportunity to beautify the neighborhoods," Stan Taylor, the construction manager overseeing the project, said.

Despite homeowners' initial skepticism about the income-based program, Taylor noted that gratitude soon follows once they understand the process.

"Well sometimes they are in disbelief because it is an income-based program meaning there is no cost to the homeowner. So sometimes they're a little skeptical but once we explain how it works they are very grateful for the opportunity," he said.

For those interested in learning more about the program or getting involved, check out more information HERE.