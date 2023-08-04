Hall of Fame events expected to generate at least $40 million in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Football fans are descending on Canton for Pro Football Hall of Fame celebrations. Many expect this year’s events to yield massive crowds and pour tens of millions of dollars into the local economy.

“The NFL was founded just a few blocks away from here in Canton, Ohio,” explained Jeff Dafler, the vice president of economic development for the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The city of about 70,000 swells in population during the first week of August and showcases its affinity for all things football. Centennial Plaza, a two-acre, $12 million park in the center of downtown, highlights the history of the sport and serves as a secondary site for Hall of Fame events.

“This is the Hall of Fame city. So this is the time of year when Canton really shines, not just locally, not just regionally, but on a national stage,” Dafler said.

He explained during the two weeks of events surrounding the enshrinement ceremony, visitors spend an annual $40 million on lodging, restaurants and retail and more. On a state level, he estimated Hall of Fame activities generate at least $60 million in economic impact, including travel, vendors and professionals running the events.

“”It’s very, very, very exciting. [There are] a lot of Browns fans here. It’s really nice,” said John Mack.

This year, he expects Browns fans to flood the town to see the team face the New York Jets and celebrate the enrishrinement of legendary offensive tackle Joe Thomas. Both the Thursday night game and Friday night Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner are sold out.

“It’s very busy, and we have a lot of out-of-town people, which we welcome. But it is exciting, especially for me because, as you can see, I’m a number one Cleveland Browns fan," said fan Gwen Mitchell, wearing a #73 Joe Thomas football jersey.

Browns fans sitting with family and others wearing Browns apparel were at Centennial Plaza to watch the Browns-Jets game on a large screen. Nearby bars and restaurants also said they’re excited for a boon to business.

“We expect Hall of Fame [week] to be busy already, but having the Browns here - it’s Browns country,” said Brett Simons, the assistant general manager at Jerzee’s Cafe.

He said early August has been the busiest time of year for the three-year-old location, with thousands of people frequenting downtown bars and restaurants around the Hall of Fame.

“It’s always a great time. Busy, long hours, long nights, but it’s very rewarding,” he said.

The downtown location of the popular local bar is part of a recent investment in the city center. Likewise, shops, restaurants and attractions at the Hall of Fame Village adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame have added new life to the northwest corner of the city.

“It’s something that has a broad effect on our economy but also on our community,” Daffler said.

He expects the combination of new amenities, the rush of Browns fans and pent-up pandemic demand for live events to culminate into a busy, successful 2023 event. And he hopes the visitors in town will return.

“I hope they also take away the idea that - ‘Hey, you know what? In early August, this is the place to be,’” he said. “This is where you want to be if you’re a football fan.”

