Halloween fun at the hospital

No child wants to be in the hospital for Halloween, and no parent wants that either.

UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland held an early treat for pediatric patients on Thursday.

The hospital hosted its annual Spirit of Children celebration.

Pediatric patients and their families picked out Halloween costumes and had some fun.

News 5 Cleveland Logan, 10, and his mom, Nicole Casper, at the 'Spirit of Children' celebration

Music and activities made sure no child missed out on Halloween fun during their hospital stay.

“It means a lot,” said Mary Handzo, whose daughter Emerson, 3, is in the hospital dealing with gastrointestinal issues. “We have been here for two weeks now. This is our tenth admission this year. It’s been very, very hard, and we’re now waiting a transfer to Cincinnati.”

She said Emerson couldn’t wait to come to the event and pick out her costume.

“This is her favorite holiday,” said Mary. “She loves all things creepy!”

Emerson said she has two costumes.

“K-Pop,” said Emerson in a sweet little voice.

Mom and Dad, Nick, said she will be the character Rumi. Plus, she picked out a clown costume Thursday, and they also got to pick out a costume for Emerson’s older sister.

Spirit Halloween raises funds to support Family and Child Life Services at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. All donations made at Spirit checkouts benefit these kinds of events for the kids. The program has raised more than $ 2.4 million.

“They take really good care of us here, it definitely means a lot,” said Mary.