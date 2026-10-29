Halloween safety tips: What parents should know before trick-or-treating this year

CLEVELAND — From costumes to candy, some of Halloween's biggest safety hazards can be easy to overlook. Health experts are reminding families of a few simple steps to keep trick-or-treaters safe this season.

Parents should make sure costumes fit properly so kids don't trip, and use flashlights or glow sticks so drivers can see them easily. Parents should also help with pumpkin carving and check candy for possible choking hazards or allergens.

But there's another Halloween hazard that may be easier to overlook: costume makeup and accessories.

"You'd be surprised how many people are applying all of these makeups and things for the costume, and it is completely irritating to the kids. I know they make contacts and all of that for kids to participate in their costumes, and you can order them offline, but they do have allergies to these things, and they can be irritating to the eyes and the face. So just make sure you're paying attention to what you're putting on your child," Allison Ringle, a nurse practitioner with Mercy Health, said.

She also adds that if your child is sick, keep them home rather than risk making them feel worse or spreading illness to others.

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