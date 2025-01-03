Handful of Cleveland recreational centers transition into warming shelters as harsh winter approaches

CLEVELAND — As a harsher winter approaches Northeast Ohio, the City of Cleveland is transitioning a handful of recreational centers into warming shelters.

Those now-warming centers include:



Michael Zone Recreation Center (6301 Lorain Ave.)

Lonnie Burten Recreation Center (2511 East 46th St.)

Collinwood Recreation Center (16300 Lakeshore Blvd.)

Zelma George Recreation Center (3155 Martin L. King Blvd.)

City of Cleveland Mayoral Senior Advisor Emily Collins said those centers will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

As of now, the warming centers will only be available on Thursday and Friday.

"They open for longer hours than normal to make sure that people have a chance to get to shelter if they need to," she said.

Collins added some of the facilities have showers that will be available for use as well, and those who come can take advantage of everything the recreational center has to offer.

These recreational centers will not act as overnight shelters, though.

"While we understand closing at night can mean something very difficult for a lot of people if they don't have a place to go, we are really pleased to be able to provide that shuttle service to [overnight] shelters," Collins stated.

Transportation to overnight shelters from the recreational warming sites will be available on both nights.

There are no restrictions on who can take advantage of the warming centers.

The City of Cleveland may extend the warming site's availability beyond Friday, but it all depends on Mother Nature.

"We try to assess as we're getting more information from the National Weather Service. We'll monitor. We'll see what's going on and make sure that we have warming centers available as the winter weather approaches," Collins shared.

Collins said that during Cleveland's last winter season, the city was able to help 150 people through these warming shelters.

The city has been able to help 50 people so far this winter season.

"That gives you a sense that it's needed," Collins said.

The City of Akron is also activating warming centers beginning Sunday, Jan. 5.

The Summit Lake Community Center, 380 West Crosier Street, will serve as a warming center from Jan. 5 to Jan. 10, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"The city will continue to monitor for continuous frigid temperatures and will extend community center hours as necessary. Unless otherwise specified, the centers will return to their normal business hours starting Saturday, Jan. 11," the city said in a press release.

Akron's Emergency Overnight Shelter, located at 111 East Voris St., will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. from Jan. 2 through Jan.10.

The Emergency Overnight Shelter is a community partnership between the Peter Maurin Center, Summit County Continuum of Care, and Community Support Services and provides food, shelter, and clothing.

The City of Akron will continue evaluating temperatures beyond Jan. 10 and extend as needed, according to a press release.