Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hard Rockin' Nationals takes over Huntington Convention Center

Thousands of cheerleading athletes vying for bids to the worlds competition
Hard Rockin' Nationals returns to downtown Cleveland on Sunday, Jan. 28. The powerhouse performance of cheer athletes has been taking over Northeast Ohio since 2005.
Hard Rockin Cheer Nationals
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 12:31:54-05

CLEVELAND — Hard Rockin' Nationals returns to downtown Cleveland on Sunday, Jan. 28. The powerhouse performance of cheer athletes has been taking over Northeast Ohio since 2005.

2,700 athletes from 190 teams from all over the East Coast are coming to become the Hard Rockin' Cheer National Champions in several different divisions. These teams train for hours and work hard year-round to perfect their routines.

The teams are competing for bids to the The One Finals in Las Vegas, Sandusky, and Orlando. Then, the Cheerleading World Championships takes place in Disney World in April of 2024.

The Hard Rockin' Nationals is one of only 42 world-bid events in the country. Athletes range from 3 years old to college-aged. The event has all different levels competing.

If you and your family want to watch the event, performances are at Huntington Convention Center until 5:30 p.m.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through