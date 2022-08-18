Harry Potter in concert and other cool things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Aug. 19-21

CLEVELAND — Summer isn't over yet! If you're looking for ways to enjoy the last days of summer, we've got you covered. Here are some cool things to do in Northeast Ohio to add to your weekend plans.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert

Head to Blossom Music Center this weekend for a truly unique experience. Enjoy The Cleveland Orchestra's live performance of John Williams' score from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as the fantasy film plays on a giant screen, at the same time.

When: Aug. 20 & 21

Where: Blossom Music Center

More info

Greek Food Festival

Do you know what "souvlaki" is? If you don't, it simply means "meat on skewers," and there will be an abundance of that and other traditional Greek food items at the Greek Food Festival this weekend in Cleveland Heights.

Sts. Constantine & Helen Cathedral 2022 Greek Food Festival

In addition to delicious food, enjoy live music, Hellenic dancers and church tours all weekend.

When: Aug. 18 - 21

Where: 3352 Mayfield Rd.

More info

Water Lantern Festival

Back to Lake Erie for the third year in a row, the Water Lantern Festival gives the whole family an unforgettable experience. Lanterns are filled with messages to loved ones, dreams and aspirations and other uplifting messages sent out to light up the lake.

Not only will magical moments be made, but there will be food trucks, music and fun. Oh, and don't worry about the impact to the environment, the lanterns will be cleaned up after the event.

When: Aug. 20

Where: Voinovich Bicentennial Park

More info

Rock the Block

"South Euclid's biggest party," Rock the Block, is back and bigger than ever. The popular event will feature a variety of bands on the Rock the Block stage, such as Böaterhead, Country Redford, Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S Band and The Discovery Band.

Tony Caroscio Rock the Block

Local talent will also take the Rock the Block stage. The three finalist from the karaoke contest sponsored by Black Forest will take the stage to compete for a grand prize of $1,000. Music isn't the only thing to expect this weekend. There will be food, games and an opportunity to support small-business vendors.

When: Aug. 19 & 21

Where: 4386 Mayfield Rd.

More info

City Fresh - Downtown Stop

Every Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., City Fresh connects local farmers with Cleveland residents right in Public Square. Whether you're on a lunch break or passing through, this is a great opportunity to support local farms and grab affordable fresh fruits and veggies. Find other City Fresh stops around Cleveland here.

Cleveland Public Square City Fresh - Downtown Stop

When: Every Friday until Oct. 28

Where: Cleveland Foundation Centennial Plaza

More info

ALICIA The World Tour

Singer, songwriter and actress Alicia Keys comes to the Jacob Pavilion this Friday night for her first major tour in seven years. Fans can expect to hear oldies but goodies like "Girl on Fire" and new music like "Show Me Love" from her seventh and most recent studio album, Alicia.

When: Aug. 19

Where: Jacobs Pavilion

More info

Nights Out in the Parks: Erie Heights Brass Ensemble

Enjoy nature and live music in the Big Creek Park in Chardon this Saturday. The Erie Heights Brass Ensemble will play a variety of songs with their distinctive British sound. The ensemble includes a tuba, two trumpets, trombone, horn and euphonium.

When: Aug. 20

Where: Big Creek Park Amphitheater

More info

Cleveland City Lights Cruise

Hop on the GOODTIME III and dance the night away while enjoying the lights of the Cleveland skyline. The Cleveland City Lights Cruise offers two decks of music sure to play your favorite hits. The main deck will feature local cover bands playing Top 40, classic rock and pop. The second deck will feature a DJ spinning disco, Top 40, country and hits from the '90s and today.

Alex Farmer

There are four bars to stop and enjoy an adult beverage and cool down between all that dancing. So grab a friend and party.

When: Every Saturday until Sept. 3

Where: GOODTIME III

More info

Westside Flea 2022

Support over 120 small businesses at the Westside Flea market in the North Olmsted Community Park. From apparel, jewelry and artwork, to homemade beauty products and food items, you're sure to find something for yourself and the entire family.

Westside Flea Westside Flea 2022

When: Aug. 20

Where: North Olmsted Community Park

More info

