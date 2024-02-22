Hartville students feed 15,000 families in Central America

HARTVILLE, Ohio — Lake Center Christian High School raised money to provide meals to food-insecure families in Central America and the Caribbean, their mission is that anyone can contribute to their community through service.

“I feel good about what we are doing. Although it is a small act, it doesn't take us a lot of time, but it is vital and very important for people. This is their food; this is what gives them the nutrients that they need throughout the day," said LCCS senior Donna Eddie.

Eddie is the secretary of the senior council; she said it wanted to come up with different ways to serve other people. In January, the group partnered with Lifeline Christian Mission and organized a fundraising competition throughout the school with the goal of raising $2,500; however, the donations exceeded their target, raising over $3,000.

Mike Wallace is a Spanish teacher at LCCS and oversees the senior student council, he said it was a blessing for him to watch students sacrifice their personal wants to raise enough money.

“The society we live in just tells you to do your thing, be proud of yourself, build your brand, all your own stuff, and for them to kind of push that aside and be a part of something bigger than themselves. It just blesses me, and so I love getting to see them do that," said Wallace.

The money was used to pack thousands of shelf-stable meal kits to help 15,000 struggling families in countries like Guatemala and Haiti. The kits will consist of nutritious options such as rice, soy and dried vegetables. Through Lifeline Christian Mission, the meal kits will be distributed to students and families in refugee camps.

This isn't the first time the school has helped struggling families in a different country. Two years ago, the school sent meal kits to Ukraine as the war with Russia was beginning.

This is something that hit home because some of the students at LCCS have family in Ukraine.

"I think it's just really important to show everybody the light of Jesus and like, show his love. So that's just one way we can kind of plant a seed and just show others that like, this is what Christians do," said senior Luke Combs.