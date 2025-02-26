Harvest for Hunger campaign kicks off Wednesday

Four food banks in Northeast Ohio are launching the 34th annual Harvest for Hunger campaign.

It is the largest fundraising campaign of the year, and organizers say donations are needed now more than ever.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank said it served more than 400,000 people last year, and during last year's campaign, $9.8 million were raised across the participating food banks.

"Greater Cleveland community has been so generous over the years and this is another opportunity for folks to step up and really help their neighbors," Karen Ponza with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank said.

For every dollar donated, the food bank can provide three meals to those in need.

The campaign kicks off Wednesday and runs through May.

