Have you seen the new Shawshank Redemption mural in Mansfield?

Alright, check this out. You can now snap a picture with Red and Andy from the Shawshank Redemption.

A brand new mural is behind the Destination Mansfield building in the brickyard area of Downtown Mansfield; The Shawshank Redemption, of course, was filmed in and around Richland County.

"Shawshank fans come from all over the world to see the Shawshank filming site, so this is an excellent opportunity for them to get a selfie with Red and Andy, and we just thought it would be a fun opportunity to have in Downtown Mansfield for them," said Jodie Snavely, special projects director, Destination Mansfield.

The mural's a vinyl heat wrap that Spyder Signs in Mansfield helped put up. It's guaranteed to last a year but could last up to three, so you have plenty of time to grab a picture.

Destination Mansfield said the mural will stay up for as long as people are still coming by to take photos.

