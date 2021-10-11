Have you seen this missing 15-year-old girl from Cleveland?

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults is searching for a 15-year-old girl from Cleveland.

Suhail Gramago was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 6. and while she's been active on social media, it is believed she may still be in danger.

The girl is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Co-Founder of The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults Gina DeJesus issued the following message to Suhail:

Hi Suhail. I’m Gina Dejesus. You may not my story. I was kidnapped for nine years and I missed my parents every day. While I was abducted, I saw them on tv and saw how sad they were. The authorities assumed I was a runaway.



Please contact your parents. Your family loves you. Your parents are worried about you, just like mine were worried about me. Your parents have assured me you are not in trouble. That said, they are very worried. They need to know you are safe and they want you home. Please contact your parents or us at clevelandmissing.org or 216-232-6470 or Cleveland PD Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.





The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults said that runaway youth should not be overlooked because they are equally at risk for harm.

Anyone with information regarding Suhail's whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Missing at 216-323-6470 or Cleveland Police Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

