'He served his community on and off duty': honoring veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick

CLEVELAND — Veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick has received an outpouring of support from the community says Fire Chief Anthony Luke.

It's clear Tetrick had an impact on everyone around him on and off duty. Over the years, he did outreach and safety demonstrations for the students at St. Francis school in Cleveland.

Principal Carrie Grace at St. Francis School shares what it meant for Tetrick to lend his time at the school saying, "I would just love for people to know what a kind, genuine person he was, that he was always willing to reach out and engage with our students.”

St. Francis is right across the street from Fire Station 22 where Tetrick worked for more than 25 years.

He was with Engine 22 Saturday night responding to a crash on I-90 when a driver hit him and took off, according to police.

Tetrick subsequently died from his injuries. The driver has been charged in connection to his death.

Luke urges drivers to watch for emergency vehicles and first responders on the highway.

“We feel the community support and we appreciate it. A specific way that the community can support us is when they’re on the highway and see those lights, move right for the lights.”

Luke is also hoping for community support this weekend. Tetrick’s funeral will be open to the public.

The service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. His wake will be held Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Willoughby Hills Friends Church at 2846 Som Center Road.

RELATED:

Firefighter's death highlights roadside dangers, importance of Ohio's 'Move Over' law

'It's just tough:' Cleveland Division of Fire grapples with loss of fallen firefighter

Man accused of hitting, killing Cleveland firefighter held on $500,000 bond

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.