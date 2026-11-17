AMHERST, Ohio — “Lots of fun little pops of Minions—his favorite character,” said Erica Matisz, chapter director for Special Spaces Cleveland.



I met her at the Hambleton Family's house in Amherst because they were about to be welcomed home for an exciting surprise.

News 5 Cleveland Hambleton Family surprised with Special Spaces dream bedroom makeovers

Special Spaces is a nonprofit that creates dream bedroom makeovers for children ages 2 to 19 who are within one year of cancer treatment.

The Cleveland chapter covers Cuyahoga, Lorain and Lake counties and wants to grow.

This is the Cleveland chapter's 87th room in nine years. Nationally, Special Spaces has been around for 21 years and done more than 2,000 rooms, according to Matisz.



“Aside from it being a really fun experience during a really difficult time, this is a healing space for these kids,” said Matisz. “They’re going through a lot.”



Milo Hambleton, 4, has been battling acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, an aggressive blood cancer.

News 5 Cleveland Milo, 4, loving his new Minions themed bedroom

“We were diagnosed January 4th, he had surgery the 5th, and we started chemo the 6th,” said Amariliz Hambleton, mom. “So, everything happened really fast.”



Amariliz told me they’ve spent about eight months collectively in the hospital this year.

The family said home is where they've longed to be.

A family is nominated for a dream bedroom makeover, selected, and then that’s when the fun begins.



“We met the family a few months ago, came into their house and asked them a few questions, got to know them a little bit, got some measurements, and then we went away and made the design,” said Matisz.



All that planning comes down to a whirlwind day and a half!

The nonprofit sends the family away on a special staycation.

A team of volunteers is then busy putting the room together; painting walls, assembling new furniture, and decorating.



Matisz said corporate sponsors, like Nordson on the Hambleton project, help Special Spaces make even more dream bedrooms a reality.



“What a gift to us to be a part of their journey here,” said Maria Spangler, director of Nordson Foundation.



It comes down to the wire: getting the finishing touches done and making sure everything is in place before the family returns.

“Milo, we’re going home, bud,” said dad as they parked the car and walked toward their driveway, where volunteers lined up with signs of encouragement to welcome them back.



Milo raced inside through the Minion-wrapped front door and ran up the stairs, eager to see his new room.



“Oh, my gosh, Milo, look at it, that’s incredible,” said Mom as the family of four saw the room for the first time.



The Minions makeover was more than they could've imagined.



“Oh, look at your big boy bed,” said Mom.



Milo was holding onto his mom. You could tell he was feeling a bit overwhelmed and shy by the excitement. But he opened up once he saw a new toy on his shelf: a Minion-themed fart blaster that helped ease his nerves!

Milo couldn’t put it down!



The smiles and giggles mean everything to Mom and Dad.



For a little boy who spent his 4th birthday in the hospital, this gift is for the whole family.



Dad, Matt Hambleton, said it means so much.



“More than probably anyone can understand,” he said.



Big brother Mateo also got a room refresh. It was sports-themed and came with a new basketball hoop the brothers loved.

News 5 Cleveland The brothers in Mateo's room refresh with a sports theme

Siblings are part of the project too, said Matisz, because they’re a critical part of the team and battling cancer is a family fight.



“Milo is doing very well,” said Matt. “He is in remission, and the chance of recurrence is getting slimmer by the day.”



Mom and Dad are grateful, and grateful for the love and support of the community, and to be home together.



“I know a lot of work went into this and it show,” said Matt. “It’s something we’re going to remember for a long time.”



“Forever,” Amariliz said with a smile.