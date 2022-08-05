Health officials investigating monkeypox case in Lorain County

ELYRIA, Ohio — A Lorain County resident is isolating after contracting a case of monkeypox, according to Lorain County Public Health.

LCPH was notified about the case by the Ohio Department of Health. Officials said the risk to the public at this time remains low.

“We have been closely monitoring the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. We are monitoring the person, and we continue to reach out to all known close contacts to help prevent the spread of this disease,” said LCPH Commissioner Mark Adams.

Here are the signs and symptoms of monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

People with monkeypox get a rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing.

The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy. Other symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough) You may experience all or only a few symptoms

Sometimes, people have flu-like symptoms before the rash.

Some people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms.

Others only experience a rash.

In order to prevent the spread of monkeypox, LCPH recommends the following:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

“It’s important that people understand how to protect themselves from monkeypox so they can make informed choices when in situations or places where monkeypox could be spread,” Adams said.

According to Adams, monkeypox spreads through close personal contact with someone via fluid or pus from sores. Specifically, monkeypox can spread the following ways:

Person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids.

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, such as while kissing, cuddling, or sex.

From pregnant person to fetus through the placenta.

Touching things that were used by a person with monkeypox, including sheets, towels, and other objects that touched the infectious rash or body fluids.

The CDC said if you have a new or unexplained rash or other symptoms of monkeypox, "avoid close contact, including sex or being intimate with anyone, until you have been checked out by a healthcare provider."

As of Thursday, CDC data shows 38 people in Ohio have contracted monkeypox and more than 7,100 people across the country have been infected. For a state by state breakdown of cases, click here.

