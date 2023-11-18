Heart Gallery exhibition showcasing power of adoption

Stark County Job and Family Services invites the public to see the 2023 Heart Gallery on display at the Canton Museum of Art from Nov. 21 to Dec. 10.

The museum is located at 1001 Market Ave. N. in Canton.

The art exhibition pairs local artists with children waiting to be adopted from foster care, to create a series of special portraits. It was created to bring attention to the need for adoptive families in the community.

This year, 12 youth are portrayed by nine artists.

Stark County Job & Family Services The Heart Gallery was created in 2010 to bring attention to the need for adoptive families in the local community.

The Heart Gallery will travel to The Little Art Gallery at the North Canton Public Library from Dec. 15 to Jan 2. and Massillon Museum from Jan. 9 to Feb. 11.

Jerry Coleman, the executive director of Stark County Job & Family Service, appeared on Good Morning Cleveland-Saturday.

“This began in 2010, and every November, we do this in collaboration with the Adoption Awareness Month,” Coleman said. “Each year, children who are waiting to be adopted are paired with the artist and meet with them or provide pictures to give us detailed personality profiles of them so they can be posted online and create this artwork.”

Numbers

“Currently, in Stark County, we have 513 children who are in custody. 104 of those children are in permanent custody and awaiting their forever homes," Coleman said. "Throughout the state of Ohio, as of the end of this week, there were nearly 15,000 children in custody, and 3,600 of those are awaiting adoption as well.”

Interested in fostering or adopting?

“We have information sessions typically the first Tuesday of every month. Those are available by Zoom and also in person at our children's services agency,” Coleman said. “But if you're looking to talk to a person, you can call our number at any time at 330-451-8789 or visit our website. There is a great need in our community and throughout the state and the nation for people who are willing to open up their homes and hearts to be foster parents.”

Coleman added, “If you've ever had the desire or the thought or just an interest in learning more about adoption and foster care, please reach out to us and we will be able to provide you with any information you need,” Coleman said.

The State of Ohio offers additional information on foster, adoption and kinship care on its website.