Heat Advisory prompt Avon Lake school closures, Air Quality Alert issued

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Avon Lake Elementary Schools and Learwood Middle School will be closed Tuesday due to a heat advisory that is expected to send temperatures soaring above 100 degrees.

The advisory is in effect for Ashland, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Richland, and Sandusky counties, beginning at noon.

However, not all schools in Avon Lake will be affected.

Troy Intermediate School, Avon Lake High School, and the Avon Lake City Schools District Office will remain open.

An air quality alert has also been issued for Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties, which will last until late tonight.

The alert warns that air quality will be unsafe for sensitive groups, including older adults, young children, and people with breathing issues such as asthma.

Bryan Baskin, vice chair of emergency medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, highlighted the importance of being vigilant, especially with children, during extreme heat conditions.

"So the early signs that we see are subtle, sometimes increased thirst, you can feel hot muscles, muscle cramps, fatigue, feeling tired. Those are the early signs and that's usually when your body temperature is still ok. As the body temperature increases, signs can become more severe. You can get lightheaded, nausea, vomiting,” he said.

Young children and older adults are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, often exhibiting more subtle symptoms and may not vocalize their discomfort.

“Young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions throughout our communities, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, who are oftentimes on medications that make them more susceptible to heat injury. These patients, especially young children, oftentimes have more subtle signs of heat injury, and they may not voice those concerns as quickly,” Baskin said.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions, especially with temperatures and air quality levels posing potential health risks.

Those experiencing symptoms of heat-related illnesses should seek medical help immediately.

