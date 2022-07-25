Heights Arts presents HeART in the Heights

CLEVELAND — As July comes to an end so does HeART in the Heights, the raffle fundraiser organized by the non-profit Heights Arts. HeART in the Heights is a local business raffle to support the arts in Cleveland Heights that ends July 31.

This is not your typical raffle. It is a community effort among participating businesses, city leaders, and Heights Arts to raise community engagement and awareness about the rich arts environment in the Heights. Cleveland Heights and the Heights, in general, are home to many residents and small businesses who know that the arts are an important part of why living in the Heights is so appealing.

Twenty-seven Heights businesses have joined the efforts by providing raffle items of $50 or more and inviting customers to purchase raffle tickets to win the items. Raffle tickets are $5 per entry and can be purchased by texting a unique code, scanning a QR code on-site at each participating business, or by selecting the raffle item from the Heights Arts website here.

All raffle ticket proceeds will benefit Heights Arts and provide funding for its literary, musical, and visual arts programming. Winners will be announced live from Heights Arts on August 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Heights Arts’s mission is to celebrate the region’s literary, musical, and visual artists, and share their contributions with the community. The organization supports the arts through education; providing exhibition and performance opportunities; and fostering public appreciation for the arts.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.