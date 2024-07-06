Here is another opportunity for you to be an extra in the new Superman movie

If you're under 6 feet tall and have a car that is not red or white, this is your time to shine.

There is another rush call for extras for the movie "Genesis" on Monday in Cleveland.

During the filming, extras who are selected are tasked with staying in their cars. Water, lunch and snacks will be taken out to you.

Although there is not much movement involved in this one, Angela Boehm Casting is offering $96 per hour plus a $50 car bump.

Those interested are asked to be over the age of 18 and must have the full day available as filming can last around 10 to 12 hours.

The call is only for those who have not worked on the film.

If you are interested, you can fill out an application here and then email angela@angelaboehmcasting.com with your name and email, along with the make, model, color and year of your car. In the email, make sure to confirm that you are fully available on Monday.