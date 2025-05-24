Here is the 2025 Nordson Academic Challenge Championship winner

After months of intense competition between dozens of schools across Northeast Ohio, one team came out on top to claim the title in the Nordson Academic Challenge Championship.

Gilmour Academy, Westlake and University School battled their way to the championship game in the show's 56th season.

Westlake had a score of 425 points, and University School came in with 610 points. But Gilmour Academy took the title with 630 points.

