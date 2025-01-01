2025 Academic Challenge schedule, episodes and results

We are proud to announce that with the help of our Title Sponsor, Nordson Corporation, The Nordson Academic Challenge is back for the 2025 season!



Episodes will air on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. on News 5 beginning on Jan. 4, 2025. View a full air date schedule of episodes and results from each competition as they air below - please note that air dates are subject to change.

You can watch full episodes as they air on News 5 here. They will also be available on the Academic Challenge page on our website, and you can also catch the show on Roku, Amazon Fire and other streaming devices.

Academic Challenge 2025 Episode Air Date Schedule and Results:

Air Date Teams 1/4/25 Clear Fork / Monroeville / St. Vincent-St. Mary 1/11/25 Cardinal / Glenoak / New Philadelphia 1/18/25 Hiland / Indian Valley / Avon 1/25/25 Black River / Pymatuning Valley / Sandy Valley 2/1/25 Elyria / Lake / Rootstown 2/8/25 Chippewa / Rittman / Tallmadge 2/15/25 Beachwood / Edison / Elyria Catholic 2/22/25 Nordonia / Normandy / Waterloo 3/1/25 Independence / Midview / Western Reserve Academy 3/8/25 Copley / Gilmour Academy / St. Joseph Academy 3/15/25 Magnificat / North Olmsted / Valley Forge 3/22/25 Orange / Vermilion / West Geauga 3/29/25 Benedictine / Brooklyn / Highland 4/5/25 Avon Lake / University / Walsh Jesuit 4/12/25 Hudson / Shaker Heights / Westlake 4/19/25 Lakewood / North Royalton / West Holmes 4/26/25 Barberton / Kenston / Minerva 5/3/25 Manchester / St. John / Trinity 5/10/25 Conneaut / Conotton Valley / Jefferson Area 5/17/25 Hillsdale / James A. Garfield / Marlington 5/24/25 Championship

(Scores from each episode will be added as they air. Winning teams will be marked in bold.)