Here's a list of Valentine's Day restaurant specials regardless of your relationship status

Happy Valentine's Day! Are you trying to figure out last-minute date plans for the holiday? Well, look no further because here is a list of Northeast Ohio restaurants that are looking to celebrate with you.

Burntwood Tavern

This chain restaurant has numerous locations across Northeast Ohio and is offering Valentine's Day specials from Feb.14 to 17.

Check out its special menu here.

Papa Joe's

Papa Joe's is an Italian restaurant located at 1561 Akron Peninsula Rd in Akron. The restaurant has a special menu for the month of February.

You can find the February menu here.

P.F. Chang's

Recently broken up with? Was it over text?

If you answered yes to both of those questions, you can receive six free dumplings from P.F. Chang's.

This promotion lasts until National Breakup Day on Feb. 21. Check it out here.

Pizza Hut

Looking to break up with someone? Pizza Hut can do it for you!

Now, in certain areas, it will actually deliver a breakup pizza to your soon-to-be ex, but unfortunately, Northeast Ohio is not one of those areas.

However, it will come up with your breakup excuse for you.

But if you're planning on breaking up with someone in New York City, Chicago or Miami, it has you covered with a breakup pizza

You can find the information here.

Taza

This Lebanese restaurant is offering $40 Valentine's Day dinners, which include wine, appetizers, entrees and dessert.

The restaurant has three locations in Woodmere, Rocky River and Cleveland. Click here for more information.

Rustic Grill at Stonewater

From 5 p.m. until close on Valentine's Day, this restaurant will be offering a three-course chef's tasting menu.

Stonewater is located in Highland Heights. Click here for more information.