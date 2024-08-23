Here's how Brook Park is thanking volunteers after devastating tornado

BROOK PARK, Ohio — Brook Park City Leaders fired up the grill and fed about a dozen volunteers from Team Rubicon and The Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief to say, "thank you!" for all the help they have provided to residents all over the city since dangerous storms rolled in, along with a tornado that touched down in Brook Park earlier this month.

“Some of our residents don't have the ability to get in their backyards and take down some of these big trees that have fallen from the tornadoes," said Brook Park Mayor Edward Orcutt. "And what we're doing is, we're utilizing these volunteer groups to be able to deploy into the backyards of residents and get those trees taken care of."

Jon Chapman of Team Rubicon says this volunteer work takes him all over the country to help residents in disaster zones. he says it's a "calling."

“It's just one of those things that kind of tells you that, lets you know, there is still good in the world and people are out there willing to help other people," said Chapman.

Besides the burgers and hot dogs, the Brook Park booster club also recognized the two groups' efforts to restore the community after the tornado.

The Booster Club gave both groups a $1,000 donation.

"So we were out in the neighborhood and seen what such a great job that they were doing." said Tim Chornakwho said. "So that's why we're here to present a check to these organizations for a fine job that they did.”

