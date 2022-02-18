Here's how to get help with your water and sewer bills

CLEVELAND — If you're a low-income resident who needs assistance paying for your water or sewer bill, help is available.

According to CHN Housing partners, the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program started on Jan. 18 and runs until Sept. 30, 2022.

The program helps Ohio residents who are at or below 175% of the federal poverty guideline. For a family of four, income must be below $46,375.

How to apply

You can call 216-350-8008 to make an appointment or you can do so online, here. You can also drop applications off at the CHN main drop box located at 2999 Payne Ave., Cleveland. You can also fax an application to 216-912-0700.

You will also need to provide the following information:

Copies of their most recent water and sewer bills.

Photo identification

Social Security cards for each household member

Proof of U.S Citizenship or legal residency for each household member

Income verification for the past 30 days or 12 months for each household member over the age of eighteen

Proof of disability (if applicable)

CLICK HERE for the application and more information.

