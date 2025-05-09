Here's how to watch the Cavs take on the Pacers in Game 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hitting the road as the series shifts to Indiana for Game 3 of their second-round playoff match-up against the Pacers.
With a raucous crowd awaiting, the Cavs will look to overcome the challenges of playing on the road and regain control of the series.
Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
You can watch the game on ESPN, or you can listen to it on Sirius XM.
Indiana is leading the series 2-0.
Their Game 2 loss was heartbreaking.
Cavs lose Game 2 to Pacers 120-119 in heartbreaking fashion
