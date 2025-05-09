Watch Now
Here's how to watch the Cavs take on the Pacers in Game 3

Pacers Cavaliers Basketball
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) defends in the second half during Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Pacers Cavaliers Basketball
Posted

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hitting the road as the series shifts to Indiana for Game 3 of their second-round playoff match-up against the Pacers.

With a raucous crowd awaiting, the Cavs will look to overcome the challenges of playing on the road and regain control of the series.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

You can watch the game on ESPN, or you can listen to it on Sirius XM.

Indiana is leading the series 2-0.

Their Game 2 loss was heartbreaking.

Cavs lose Game 2 to Pacers 120-119 in heartbreaking fashion

Cavs lose Game 2 to Pacers 120-119 in heartbreaking fashion

